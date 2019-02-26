$60.2 Million for Restoration of Negril Great Morass

Story Highlights The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will be spending $60.2 million in the new fiscal year on the restoration and enhanced management of the Negril Great Morass.

The funds will be used to complete a knowledge, attitude practices, and behaviour survey; conclude hydrological assessment and land use survey; commence an ecological assessment; develop and implement a public education programme; and complete a height and density assessment of the Negril west end.

Also to be undertaken is the development of a drone programme; completion of a corporate social responsibility/public-private partnership strategy, and marketing and management plan for the Negril Royal Palm Reserve; and implementation of select components of the Negril Marine Park Management and Marine Park Zoning Plan.

Details of the project, entitled, ‘Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States’ are outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The project seeks to implement institutional arrangements to ensure the long-term sustainability of wetland biological resources, restore historical hydrological and other physical processes in the Negril Great Morass, enhance and re-establish native vegetation to provide habitat to wetland fauna, and eliminate conflicts that degrade ecosystem functions.

So far under the project, Global Environmental Facility (GEF) Board approval has been received, and NEPA has commenced project-initiation consultations with Negril stakeholders.

The project, which is slated to end in November 2020, is being funded by the GEF.