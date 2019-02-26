Hanover Residents Pay Tribute to Sir Alexander Bustamante

Story Highlights Scores of residents of Hanover and its environs turned out for the thanksgiving ceremony to commemorate the 135th anniversary of the birth of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, held in the Blenheim community in the parish on Sunday (February 24).

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who was the guest speaker at the event, lauded Sir Alexander as a voice for the voiceless, who stood up for the rights of Jamaica’s labour force and the less fortunate.

“He (Sir Alexander) was known for his tireless work to represent workers’ rights to the then colonial government,” he noted.

The Minister expressed the hope that this generation of leaders in Jamaica will replicate the National Hero’s compassionate style of leadership.

“It is my hope that this generation has finally answered the call (of Bustamante) to lead Jamaica with practical, sober, and compassionate leadership as we seek to bring a better quality of life and prosperity to all Jamaicans,” Dr. Chang said.

The event, held by the Hanover Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), included tributes highlighting Sir Alexander’s legacy of service and governance.

The National Hero is considered one of the founding fathers of modern Jamaica. He was passionate about people and their welfare, particularly the poor working class, and was a vanguard for human rights and national development.

Alexander Bustamante, who became the first Prime Minister of Independent Jamaica in 1962, retired from active politics in 1967. He is regarded as the champion of the working class as he advocated their cause during 1937 and 1938, a period of major social unrest.

In 1943, Sir Alexander founded the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and the party won the first general election under Universal Adult Suffrage in 1944.

Sir Alexander was declared a National Hero in 1969 and is the only Jamaican to receive this honour while still alive. He died on August 6, 1977, at the age of 93.