Action Plan Developed to Protect and Grow Tourism

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that an action plan has been developed that includes the establishment of an Academic Chair on Resilience and Crisis Management at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

The plan also contains a compendium of best practices for global crisis management; an academic journal and resilience barometer to measure the level of preparedness of countries to withstand and recover from disruptions, which will assist with the growth of Jamaica’s tourism industry.

Details were given by the Minister during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 30.

The action plan was developed by Mr. Bartlett along with a global Board of Directors, co-chaired by the former Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Dr. Talib Rafai.

Mr. Bartlett said that a Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) was also opened in February at UWI Mona to support the action plan.

“Professor Lloyd Waller has been appointed the first Executive Director of the GTRCMC, and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; and the former President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, are Honorary Co-Chairs,” the Minister noted.

He explained that the centre will help vulnerable states across the world to recover quickly from global disturbances such as natural disasters, pandemics, terrorism, cybercrime, and economic and political disruptions.

The centre will specifically target destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that threaten economies and livelihoods globally, with real-time data and effective communication.

The GTRCMC will be hosting the second Tourism Resilience and Climate Management seminar in June, the Minister said.