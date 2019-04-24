Several Entities Under Agriculture Ministry to be Transformed

Story Highlights Several entities that fall under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries will be transformed and modernised.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, who made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 23, said that the process involves the merger, removal, privatisation and closeout of operations.

By way of Cabinet Decision No. 20/18 dated June 4, 2018, the following transformation activities are being executed: merger of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) and the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC); completion of the merger of the Agricultural Marketing Corporation, Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) and Agricultural Support Services and Productive Project Fund Limited into the Agro-Investment Corporation; and the incorporation of the Banana Board in the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority.

In addition, the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs are to transition to non-governmental status; the Tobacco Industry Control Authority will be closed; and the Tobacco Industry Regulation Act repealed.

Other activities include divestment or privatisation of Jamaica Exotic Flavours and Essences, while the Veterinary Board will transition to body corporate status.

A September 30, 2019 deadline has been communicated for completion of some of the transformation activities, with the exception of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, JAS, Veterinary Board and Jamaica Exotic Flavours and Essences.