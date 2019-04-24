Cannabis Authority Approves 11 More Licences

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) has approved an additional 11 applications for licences in the medical cannabis industry.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, said that “the applicants are preparing to receive their licences”.

He was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 23).

Minister Shaw noted that the CLA has received 627 applications from over 200 applicants as at March 31, with 33 licences issued to date.

He said that 178 applications are at the conditional approval stage, which means that the companies involved would have successfully passed the CLA’s due diligence process and are now undergoing preparatory work to move to the licensing stage.

Mr. Shaw told the House that the CLA has taken steps to respond more efficiently to the growing demands within the industry. These include an increase in the staff complement and inclusion of an agricultural specialist.

“The Authority is also contemplating amendments to the existing regulations, in keeping with the development of the local and global medical cannabis industry and will, in the near future, complete drafting instructions for regulations concerning import, export and transhipment, as we move to capitalise on the opening up of greater opportunities in the international space,” he said.