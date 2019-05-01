$200 Million Spent to Upgrade Beaches

Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Government has spent $200 million in recent times to upgrade various beach facilities across the island, under the Beach Development Programme, in partnership with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

He said these beaches include the Mount Salem Beach in St. Ann, at a cost of $26 million; Marking Stone Beach in St. Mary, $38.3 million; Lyssons Beach in St. Thomas, $49.6 million; Boston Beach in Portland, $27.8 million, and the beautification of the area leading to Winnifred Beach in Portland at a cost of $35 million.

The Minister was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 30.

“Work undertaken at these facilities includes the installation and renovation of gazebos, restrooms, wash-off stands, parking facilities, landscaping work, construction of guardhouses and the upgrading of sewage treatment plants,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He noted that the Government has spent the funds for the development of amenities in and around resort areas to ensure that tourism development in Jamaica is truly inclusive, and will benefit both locals and visitors alike.

“The TEF is looking at several other beaches for development and or upgrade work, thereby dramatically expanding public access over coming months and years,” the Minister said.

“It is important to note that we [the Government] are committed to the strengthening of community tourism as we believe that this is where the essence of the experiences lies. It is also the heartbeat of the real Jamaica and represents a strong and appealing feature of the tourism product. An increasing number of people are demanding local experiences by interacting with the ordinary Jamaican in their communities,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett said the Government decided to provide nearly $300 million to create authentic tourism experiences in 63 communities across Jamaica.

Each Member of Parliament will be allocated at least $4 million to work in conjunction with the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) in designing and implementing those projects during this fiscal year. These projects could include restoration and repurposing of unused assets for income generation.