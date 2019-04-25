$295 Million to be Spent on Redevelopment of Bodles Research Station

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, said that the funds will be used to carry out expansion and upgrading work at the facility located in Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

He was contributing to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 23.

In the 2018/19 financial year, some $150 million was expended on redevelopment projects at Bodles.

Meanwhile, plant seedlings are being prepared at the research stations at Orange River in St. Mary and Top Mountain, St. Andrew, to revitalise the cocoa subsector and jump-start strawberry production.

The Ministry’s Research and Development Programme aims to ensure improved governance, accountability and financial sustainability towards strengthening the agriculture health and food-safety system, while providing improved technology through research in the areas of crops and livestock.

In addition to the provision of modern equipment and techniques, the programme focuses on the rehabilitation of infrastructure.