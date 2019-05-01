12,000 New Hotel Rooms Over Five Years

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that over the next five years, Jamaicans and tourists can expect to see 12,000 new rooms being added to the country’s tourism industry.

Speaking in the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 30, the Minister said these will include a US$250-million investment to build 1,000 rooms in Trelawny; US$500 million by Princess Hotels & Resorts to build 2,000 rooms in Hanover; US$500 million by Amaterra to build out 5,000 hotel rooms in Trelawny, starting with at least 1,200 hotel rooms; US$200-million investment by Karisma (Phase One) to build 800 rooms in St. Ann; and US$160 million by Moon Palace to build 700 rooms.

He said other investments will include 1,100 rooms by Hard Rock in Montego Bay; 250 rooms by Wyndham Hotel in Kingston; 220 rooms by AC Marriott in Kingston and the recently opened 120 rooms by S Hotel in Montego Bay.