32 Product Standards Promulgated By BSJ

A total of 32 product standards were promulgated by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) in 2020.

These are related to cannabis (3); hand sanitisers (1); toy safety (6); household and similar electrical appliances (5); fluorescent and led lamps (2); electric cables, insulation, conductors and enclosures (9); refrigerating appliances (3); pre-packaged goods (2); and bamboo straws (1).

Eight standards were also launched by the BSJ during the period and of these, seven related to medical cannabis with the remaining being the JS ISO 31000:2019 risk management guidelines.

The information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) 2020 Economic and Social Survey, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently.

The document also indicated that a number of tests were carried out to ensure product quality and safety.

“As per amendments to the Petroleum Quality Control Act, 2017, a total of 422 samples of octane gasolines, automotive diesel oil and ethanol were collected and tested with 237 certificates of analysis being issued by the BSJ to petroleum marketers for refined and imported fuel,” the Survey said.

“The certification is part of the mechanism to monitor the quality of petroleum distributed and sold in the island. Extensive testing was also carried out on local and imported alcohol-based sanitisers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The samples were required to satisfy a minimum 60.0 per cent alcohol by volume for efficacy,” the document added.

Also, two new tests were introduced for trans-fats and cholesterol in food products ahead of new standard requirements for nutrition fact panels commencing in 2021.

Regulation of the medical cannabis industry was also strengthened with a two-year authorisation granted to the BSJ to receive, test, handle, transport and dispose of cannabis for medical, therapeutic and scientific purposes, on behalf of the Cannabis Licensing Authority.

To this end, the chemistry laboratory was upgraded to facilitate 24 tests on cannabis products.