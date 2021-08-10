Approximately 374,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is reporting that approximately 374,000 doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines have been administered up to Sunday (August 8).

Of the figure, 240,696 represented first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 131,632 second doses.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine was also administered to 885 individuals, who participate in various sporting activities.

Dr. Tufton was addressing a virtual press conference hosted by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on August 9.

He informed that during the recent vaccination blitz, some 63,000 persons received first and second doses of vaccines.

Meanwhile, he said that the country remains on track to receiving 1.4 million doses of vaccines up to the end of September.

“We are already in receipt of the 300,000 (from the UK) and we are expecting another shipment of vaccines by the end of this week…We are anticipating receiving over 470,000 doses in August (and) another 420,000 doses in September,” he said.

The Government is looking to vaccinate 700,000 persons by the end of September and 65 per cent of the population by 2022.

“The 700,000 target by the end of September will mean some 30 per cent of the overall population, which would be a very good development and certainly a pace that would certainly hedge against the threat of the virus,” Dr. Tufton said.