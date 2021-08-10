$4.3 Billion Allocated To Primary-Level Schools For 2021-2022

A sum of $4.3 billion has been allocated to primary, all-age, and junior high schools for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The funds are being disbursed in four tranches, with the first tranche paid over in June 2021.

The Ministry Education, Youth, and Information, in a recent bulletin, said that each school will receive a maintenance grant in the amount of $150,000; janitorial grant in the amount of $250,000; and internet/telephone grant in the amount of $60,000.

In addition, all infant and primary-level institutions with an enrolment of less than 120 students will receive a flat rate of $300,000 per annum.

The Ministry indicated that it will continue to provide the regular grant in the amount of $2,500 per student, which will be paid directly from the Central Ministry.

Meanwhile, a nutritional grant of $1.7 billion has been provided for the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) students, with $120 per day for pupils in grades one to three, and $150 for those in grades four to six.

The bulletin also stated that a sum of $600 million will be distributed among selected primary-level institutions for critical repairs. These schools have already been advised and procurement activities are in progress.

In addition, staffing support for cooks in select schools will be supported in the amount of $300 million at a rate of $300,000 per school, and $80 million has been budgeted for the Rural Transportation Programme.

The Ministry will also continue to provide apprenticeship to some primary-level institutions in the overall amount of $76 million.

Under the National Textbook Loan Scheme and the Primary Textbook Programme, educational resources valued at $800 million, to include electronic tools, will be made available to students.

The Education Ministry will continue to provide tablets for students on PATH in grades one to six and other vulnerable students, through the Own Your Own Device (OYOD) and ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiatives.