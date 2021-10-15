$250,000 Top Cash Prize In “Vax And Win” Promotion

A top cash prize of $250,000 and 400 other enticing prizes are up for grabs for persons who get vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the upcoming Heroes Weekend, under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ new vaccination drive.

Themed: “Be the Hero on the Scene; take the COVID-19 Vaccine,” the vaccination drive is being held in collaboration with Supreme Ventures Limited under its ongoing ‘Vax and Win’ promotion.

There will be a second prize of $100,000; as well as another cash prize of $75,000 for which persons who have been vaccinated since March 10 will also be eligible. The other prizes include book vouchers valued at $50,000 and $25,000 from Kingston Book Shop as well as gift vouchers from Rainforest Seafoods, Hi-Lo Supermarket, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) and Digicel based on the various products they offer.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who made the announcement, explained that to be eligible for prizes, persons would have to be vaccinated between Saturday (October 16) and National Heroes Day, Monday (October 18).

“The basic principle is that when you go to get vaccinated, you indicate whether or not you are interested because… it will be based on your willingness to participate. Not everybody may want to participate. Your name will be identified as an interest and will be uploaded, and after Monday, they will determine… those lucky persons who would benefit or would’ve won a prize for getting vaccinated,” he said.

The Minister, who was speaking at the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press conference on Thursday (October 14), assured that no information will be divulged as it relates to one’s health status.

“It really is, when you are being vaccinated, you indicate if you are interested and our database would just apply your name; that’s all,” he said.

Dr. Tufton stressed that the idea behind this new vaccination thrust “is to encourage, to motivate, to incentivise, to get persons to move with alacrity, with pace, with speed, to get vaccinated.

“We are embarking on a programme to ensure that we provide the opportunity through the expansion of outlets across the country, to allow you to take a vaccine – single shot or double dose; second dose or first dose.”

The Health Minister noted that 90 vaccination sites will be in operation across the island between Saturday and Monday, which will be shared via the various media channels.

“The intention is to provide a site almost in every critical location or population centre, and accompanying those sites are the town criers to give the community adequate notice and information that you can go out and get your vaccines. Those sites are going to have both vaccines – Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca,” he said.

Dr. Tufton further informed that over the Heroes weekend, a number of the Ministry’s private contractors “who have been vetted and contracted to offer vaccines [will be] open to administer vaccines at no cost to you”.

“We are giving options to the public to not just get the vaccines, including the single-dose Johnson and Johnson, but multiple locations – private and public, so that you take the opportunity to benefit from getting vaccination, because that is the focus now – restoring normality, being your own hero, protecting yourself,” he said.

Singling out some of the private entities that will offer vaccination over the weekend, Dr. Tufton informed that for persons residing in Kingston, who do not wish to attend the National Arena vaccination site, they may visit the Windsor Wellness Centre on Monday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 pm; and Winchester Surgical on Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Residents in Montego Bay may also go to Baywest Wellness on Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to get the jab.

“There are others that will be open. We will provide information by putting those out on [our] website,” Dr. Tufton said.

Persons can visit vaccination.moh.gov.jm or the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ social media pages for the full schedule of sites and opening hours.