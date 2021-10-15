PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Visits Vaccination Blitz At Bellevue Hospital

JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), converses with patients at the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston, during a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination blitz at the institution on Wednesday (October 13). More than 300 long-stay patients were slated to be vaccinated.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Coronavirus
October 15, 2021
Agriculture
October 15, 2021
Ananda Alerts
October 15, 2021
Uncategorized
October 15, 2021
JIS radio
October 15, 2021
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
October 15, 2021
Get the Facts | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
October 15, 2021
Feature | Presented by: dontae matthews
Get the facts