JIS News
PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Visits Vaccination Blitz At Bellevue Hospital

Coronavirus
October 15, 2021
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), converses with patients at the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston, during a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination blitz at the institution on Wednesday (October 13). More than 300 long-stay patients were slated to be vaccinated.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, observes as Community Health Aide at the Gordon Town Health Centre in St. Andrew, Stephanie Hall, uses her tablet to access the online coronavirus (COVID-19) registration system, during a vaccination blitz at the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston on Wednesday (October 13). More than 300 long-stay patients were slated to be vaccinated.
