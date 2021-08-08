16 Awards Presented in St James Parish Independence Celebrations

Some 16 persons in St. James were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the parish’s development, during the St. James Municipal Corporation’s Independence Day Flag Raising and Civic Ceremony, on Friday (August 6).

The event was held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in the parish’s capital, under the theme “Jamaica 59; Come Mek We Celebrate Online.”

Some 10 honourees were presented with the “Spirit of Independence Award” for work in several fields, including education, community development and media. Meanwhile six honourees received the Mayor’s Special Award, presented to persons chosen by Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, for their outstanding contributions to the parish.

In his address at the ceremony, Councillor Williams told the awardees that they were chosen based on their “hard work, dedication and contributions to the development of our great parish, St. James. While it is impossible to repay you for work today, we present you with only a token as we show the appreciation of the citizens of this great parish.”

“You are our local heroes and heroines and are living examples of what is right with Jamaica that can be used to fix what is wrong with Jamaica,” he further stated.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his message delivered by Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Homer Davis, stated that the government has been steadfast in pursuing the path of economic independence for Jamaica through implementing the right policies to secure the future.

Mr. Holness stated that, “We have come far as a nation; however, our quest for economic independence is far from complete. We have long held a dream and vision of a Jamaica, a land of peace, love and prosperity. As we celebrate 59 years of independence, let us join hands and hearts in working each day to make this vision a reality.

“I urge every Jamaican to reflect on the true meaning of independence and to celebrate in a responsible way,” the Prime Minister encouraged.

The independence message from the Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, was read by Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Hon. Bishop Conrad Pitkin, while Councillor for the Mount Salem Division of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Kerry Thomas, read the message from the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding.