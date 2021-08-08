COVID-19 update of Saturday, August 7, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|379
|54,859
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|232
|30,741
|Males
|147
|24,115
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|7
|2,859
|Hanover
|30
|1,602
|KSA
|69
|14,998
|Manchester
|36
|3,413
|Portland
|3
|1,625
|St. Ann
|55
|3,799
|St. Catherine
|63
|10,537
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|2,262
|St. James
|43
|5,370
|St. Mary
|10
|1,737
|St. Thomas
|5
|2,097
|Trelawny
|6
|1,796
|
Westmoreland
|51
|2,764
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|274
|105
|0
|379
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|49,384
|2,655
|2,820
|54,859
|NEGATIVES
Today
|624
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|0
|624
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|292,598
|161,029
|453,627
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|898
|105
|0
|1,003
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|341,982
|2,655
|163,947
|508,486
|Positivity Rate
|37.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Deaths
|3*
|1,222
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|112
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|39
|47,231
|
Active Cases
|379
|6,037
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,235
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|272
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|67
|
Patients Critically Ill
|34
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,768
|Imported
|0
|1,051
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,734
|Under Investigation
|378
|48,070
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 62-year-old female from St. Ann.
- A 69-year-old male from St. Ann.
- A 30-year-old female from St. Ann.