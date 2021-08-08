live stream National Independence Flag Raising Ceremony @ 9:00 am
COVID-19 update of Saturday, August 7, 2021

Coronavirus
August 8, 2021

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 379 54,859
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 232 30,741
Males 147 24,115
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 months to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 7 2,859
Hanover 30 1,602
KSA 69 14,998
Manchester 36 3,413
Portland 3 1,625
St. Ann 55 3,799
St. Catherine 63 10,537
St. Elizabeth 1 2,262
St. James 43 5,370
St. Mary 10 1,737
St. Thomas 5 2,097
Trelawny 6 1,796
 

Westmoreland

 51 2,764
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 274 105 0 379
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 49,384 2,655 2,820 54,859
NEGATIVES

Today

 

 624 All negatives are included in PCR tests 0 624
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 292,598 161,029 453,627
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 898 105 0 1,003
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 341,982 2,655 163,947 508,486
Positivity Rate 37.8%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL
Deaths 3* 1,222
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 166
Deaths under investigation 2  112
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 39 47,231
 

Active Cases

 379   6,037
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 7  
Number in Home Quarantine 45,235  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised 272  
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 67  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 34  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,768
Imported 0 1,051
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,734
Under Investigation 378 48,070
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

*DEATHS

  1. A 62-year-old female from St. Ann.
  2. A 69-year-old male from St. Ann.
  3. A 30-year-old female from St. Ann.
