Hanover Celebrates Independence with Civic Ceremony in Lucea

Story Highlights The Hanover Municipal Corporation on Friday (August 6) hosted a civic ceremony commemorating Jamaica’s 59th year of Independence.

For his part, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness stated that while Jamaica has come far as a nation, “our quest for economic independence is far from complete.”

In his message, which was read by Councillor Denise Hudson, Mr. Golding encouraged Jamaicans to “continue to strengthen and improve the systems and institutions which protect the freedoms of our people and promote transparency, integrity and accountability in all areas of governance.”

The ceremony was held at Bustamante Square, Lucea, in the Parish.

In her message, Deputy Mayor of Lucea and Chairman of the Civic and Community Affairs Committee, Councillor Andria Dehaney-Grant, called on Jamaicans to work together for a better country.

“Let us all help to create a better Jamaica for ourselves and our children. Let us all help to create a better Jamaica for us to live, work raise families and do business,” she stated.

In his message read by Justice of the Peace, Bryan Miller, Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said for the past seventeen months, Jamaica has been wrestling with the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have experienced the debilitating effects of the virus on the lives and livelihoods and our resilience and resourcefulness have been severely tested. I commend the collaboration between public and private sector organizations that have devised strategies to minimize the effects of the pandemic on the social and economic lives of our citizens,” the Governor General said.

He urged all Jamaicans to “continue to carefully observe the protocols of the Disaster Risk Management Act, so we can return to some semblance of normality soon.”

“As we recover and move forward, let us draw on the spirit that made possible many of the achievements of our forebears, and resolve to carry on the improbable experiment that began more than 50 years ago,” he stated.

“We have long held a dream and vision of a Jamaica, a land of peace, love and prosperity. As we celebrate 59 years of independence, let us join hands and hearts in working each day to make this vision a reality,” Mr. Holness stated in a message, that was read by Camille Sloley, who represented the Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, Tamika Davis.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, commended Jamaicans for their commitment to nation building.

