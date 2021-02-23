$128 Million Allocated To Agricultural Competitiveness Project

The Government has allocated $128.7 million to the Agricultural Competitiveness Programme Bridging Project.

This programme aims to place Jamaica in a competitive position that will provide solutions to the structural challenges that are confronted by the local agricultural sector.

It also seeks to provide opportunities and lay a solid foundation to fully exploit the market potential that exists for Jamaican fresh produce, locally and internationally.

Details of the allocation are contained in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Projected targets for the fiscal year are completing the renovation/construction of the packing facility and the on-farm access roads and drains at Spring Garden Agro Park, as well as completing installation of pumping works at Spring Plain Agro Park.

Achievements up to December 2020 were: commencement of rehabilitation of a packing facility, construction of on-farm access ways and drainages, and installation of pumping works at Spring Plain Agro Park.

In addition, a nursery comprising 70 acres of mango planting materials was established and the rehabilitation of two shade houses at the Bodles Research Station to support the mango development programme was started.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.