Fisheries Project Receives $102 Million

An allocation of $102 million has been set aside in the 2021/22 fiscal year for the continuation of the Promoting Community-based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Sector Project.

The project seeks to enhance resilience to climate change among targeted fishing and aquaculture communities of Jamaica.

Details of the allocation are outlined in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

For the fiscal year, it is anticipated that the final report on monitoring surveillance and control will be prepared, the draft strategy and action plan for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy will be done, and upgrade of the hatchery and the climate resilience farm will be established.

In addition, preparation of the final report on feed assessment and alternative feed assessment is to be conducted, upgrading of the mariculture facility, and preparation of the final report on agrometeorological deliveries is also to be undertaken during this period.

Up to December 2020, the design specifications for upgrade to the Fisheries Division Hatchery and business plan for the Division were completed.

The baseline assessment of gender and youth dynamics in the fisheries sector was also conducted.

The initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries through funding provided by the Government and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).