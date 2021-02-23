New Piggery To Be Built At Bodles

A new piggery will be built at the Bodles Research Station in St. Catherine to improve the delivery of support services to pig farmers.

Construction of the piggery is part of a rehabilitation project being undertaken at Bodles, for which the Government has budgeted $150 million in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

During the upcoming fiscal year, work will also be completed on a milking system, a new herd management system will be implemented, and rehabilitation of the irrigation system will continue.

Additionally, installation of a biodigester and construction of an animal performance testing facility will be undertaken, renovation of medium and high-tech greenhouses, and completion of Phase 2 upgrade of the domestic water supply.

As at the end of December 2020, renovations have been undertaken on the project office, sanitary facilities, the existing piggery, restroom and stockyard, crop research office, post-harvest facility, biological control laboratory, apiculture office and laboratory, library and server room, citrus budwood green house, pesticide house, and roofing.

Also undertaken were installation of security lighting and security access upgrade in the renovated areas, energy audit, information and communication technology (ICT) upgrade in the biocontrol laboratory, installation of fire extinguishers, overhaul of sewerage system and construction of barn facility.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.