11 Tertiary Institutions To Receive J-TEC Certification

Eleven tertiary institutions that have satisfied the requirement for registration with the Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission (J-TEC), will be presented with their certification at a Registration Conferral ceremony on November 17.

They are the St. James-based International Postgraduate Medical College; Church Teachers’ College, Manchester; Moneague College, Sigma College of Nursing and Applied Sciences, and Brown’s Town Community College in St. Ann; Caribbean School of Medical Sciences, Jamaica, Institute of International Recognised Qualifications, Institute of Nutrition and Wellness Studies, Media Technology Institute/Creative Production and Training Centre Limited, and SMTC Career Institute in Kingston; and Allied Health Care Institute of the Caribbean Limited in Clarendon .

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event.

The Registration Conferral ceremony is part of activities for the inaugural celebration of J-TEC Week from November 15 to 19, under the theme, ‘Developing Jamaica’s Higher Education Sector’.

“Our mandate is to maintain a register of all levels of tertiary education institutions, whatever the level of programmes, whatever the nature of their activities, as long as they award tertiary-level qualifications,” said Commissioner of J-TEC, Dr. Dameon Black.

He was addressing a JIS Think Tank on November 16, to highlight the work of the entity and activities for J-TEC Week.

“We want to share with our stakeholders what it is that the J-TEC does. The activities are being used to acknowledge and affirm achievements and share the services that the Commission offers,” Dr. Black said, noting that the institution’s main functions are regulating, registering, and developing the tertiary education sector.

On Tuesday (November 16), the J-TEC staged a symposium titled ‘Let’s Talk Flexible Learning Pathways’ to examine best practices in implementing such learning options in Jamaica; and a ‘Go Higher Education Experience’ aimed at increasing students’ awareness about issues such as financing higher education, preparing for college, money management and career and earning opportunities.

Activities for the week end on Thursday (November 18), with the staging of the inaugural research forum under the theme ‘Transformative Vision of Higher Education in Jamaica’.

Dr. Black told JIS News that during this forum, several speakers will address critical issues affecting higher education.

The main speaker will be Chief of UNESCO’s Higher Education Division, Dr. Peter Wells, who is a leading expert in the field.

All events are streamed on the Facebook and Instagram pages of J-TEC and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and J-TEC’s YouTube channel.