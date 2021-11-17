Tourism Health And Wellness Conference Begins November 18

Promotion of the country as a health and wellness destination will be the major focus of this year’s Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference, slated for Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Refresh, reboot, reawaken – the new world of health and wellness’.

The conference, now in its third year, is being hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Director, TLN, Carolyn McDonald Riley, told JIS News that the event will also be streamed live on social media via TEF’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

She pointed out that in-person attendance will be limited to 50 persons, who are “expected to be vaccinated”.

Mrs. McDonald Riley further noted that the conference is designed to promote Jamaica as a health and wellness tourism destination.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, many persons are looking for destinations that they think are safe, destinations that adhere to COVID-19 protocols, whether international standards or what they deem to be their own local standards. People are looking for these areas to travel.

So, everybody who has a business, especially those in tourism whether it is hotel, accommodation [or] attraction, should be particularly interested in this,” Mrs. McDonald Riley added.

She indicated that the conference will bring together local and international leaders in the health and wellness tourism industry who will make presentations and participate in panel discussions across a number of thematic areas, including, Global Wellness Trends and insights; Wellness travel experiences; Nutrition; Medical tourism; Health and wellness tourism value chain; Wellness in the community; Spas; Wellness Music, and Investing in Wellness.

Mrs. McDonald Riley also informed that a Natural Skincare Product Development Workshop will be held the day before the conference, on November 17.

For additional information, persons are asked to visit @tefjamaica on Instagram or Facebook.