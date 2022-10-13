100 Units Delivered Under New Social Housing Programme

A total of 100 units have, so far, been built and delivered under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says this demonstrates that the society’s neediest persons were being rapidly reached under the initiative.
The NSHP, which was conceptualised by the Prime Minister and implemented in 2018, targets the relocation of vulnerable communities, giving priority to persons in imminent danger and upgrading tenement yards (one in each of the 63 constituencies).
Speaking in Pusey, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (October 13), Mr. Holness reiterated his Administration’s seriousness about building homes for individuals unable to afford mortgages.
This, he added, while ensuring that houses can be accessed at affordable costs through the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) and the National Housing Trust (NHT).
“The Government is supportive of persons trying to own their homes. But the Government also has the fundamental duty of ensuring that whatever is done, is done within the law. The rule of law is very important, and an important part is securing property rights,” Mr. Holness said.
He maintained that persons should be discouraged from occupying lands they don’t own, pointing out that where this is allowed to happen, “you would only have chaos in the society”.
“So, there is need for a well-structured policy on land settlement and making land available,” the Prime Minister added.
Mr. Holness said the Government has approached the housing and land issue in a “strategic way”.
He also emphasised that the private sector must play an integral role in providing homes, noting that many stakeholders are doing so expeditiously.
This, Mr. Holness added, while the HAJ and the NHT continue to cater to a large segment of the population who can’t benefit from houses built by private developers.
The NSHP operates under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment Programme (HOPE), through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.
The initiative aims to improve the housing condition of Jamaica’s most needy citizens.