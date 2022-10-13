Head of Foundation Lauded for Donating Tablets to Schools in Western Kingston

Founder of the Denham Town-based Golden Foundation, Sandre Rhoden, has been lauded for his donation of 70 tablet computers to seven schools in Western Kingston communities.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, who addressed the recent handover of the devices at the Denham Town Community Centre, said it was a “happy occasion” that would enable the students to pursue their education, adding that it was also “a moment of celebrating the true community spirit of giving back and of service”.

She highlighted that Mr. Rhoden has demonstrated that challenges and setbacks “need not stifle your growth”, citing his success in winning the recent Resolution Project at the prestigious United States (US)-based Harvard University, which enabled him to purchase the devices.

“We are also happy that you have linked your community outreach here to the National Development Goals. The Government recognises that the success of the Sustainable Development Goals hinges on the participation and involvement of all stakeholders. We have worked to ensure ownership of these Goals among the people. If nothing else, we can agree that the education of our children requires no less,” Mrs. Williams said.

She urged the recipients to use the computers for their educational benefit, noting that the efforts to provide personal learning devices to students is one part of the goal of “closing the gap” between those who have and those who did not have easy access to more modern technology.

“We see technology as an enabler that can help our students unlock and fulfil their potential in this digital age. Our students must be adaptable, nimble, and able to effectively wield digital tools to excel in the future of work,” the Minister said.

For his part, Mr. Rhoden said that as a “product” of Denham Town, he has experienced many negatives, and is desirous of making meaningful changes for all, noting that through education, he gained his high school and university places while living in the community.

“The parents here, you shouldn’t just leave your children on their journey to greatness. You should help them, support them, offer a kind word or a well-needed embrace. The reason I am here and doing this great initiative is because I believe in education, and I believe in the ability of education to transform individuals and bring meaningful changes in society,” he told the audience.

Mr. Rhoden said he has a mantra: ‘Good Things Can Come from The West’, and that the community has instilled in him a passion to give back to the young people, so they can achieve their dreams.

He pointed out that through the Foundation’s Digital Education and Impact Programme (DEIP), a series of mentorship sessions will be carried out.

“We will also share online resources with them throughout this period. We want to see the progress that digital learning will add to the lives of the students, and as a result, we will be journeying with them throughout the academic year to ensure it is not just a tablet handover,” he emphasised.