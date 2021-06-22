ZOSO In Norwood Already Reaping Success

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, says that the newly implemented Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Norwood, St. James, is already reaping success.

The ZOSO was declared on Sunday (June 20) by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness to tackle the increase in crime and violence in the area.

In an interview with JIS News in the community on Monday (June 21), SSP Lindsay said that operations conducted by the security forces have so far led to the seizure of illegal guns and ammunition, and three persons have been held.

“In one of the operations this morning (June 21), they [security forces] seized two illegal firearms along with 18 rounds of ammunition. In another operation, they held three persons who they believe can assist them in a number of investigations that are going on,” she noted.

“At least one of them (persons held) has been identified as a person of interest, and we will process that person to see what becomes of that. So [as] we continue with the activities, you will see the processing of a number of persons [and] getting information,” she told JIS News.

SSP Lindsay noted that there are other persons of interest that the security forces “intend to go after”.

“These are persons who are known and they have information about their involvement in [criminal] activities, so they have a number of targets that they will be going after,” she said.

Meanwhile, SSP Lindsay told JIS News that residents of Norwood are welcoming the increased presence of the security forces in the community.

“The feedback, so far, has been good. We get from the citizens, this sense of relief; they feel very happy to have the security forces in their community providing this kind of support, because they have been having challenges with these criminals, the violence, the shootings, the deaths,” she noted.

“For the residents, it is a sense of relief, it’s a sense of reassurance that the security forces are stepping up, being here with them to keep them safe. So it’s a good look, it’s a good feel and we are committed to the process with them,” SSP Lindsay said.

She is advising residents to ensure that they have proper identification (ID) at all times.

“When they are stopped by the security forces they are expected to have some form of identification as to who they are and that will allow then to go through processing faster. So we encourage persons to have that, whether it’s your driver’s licence, your national identification card or your passport, but some form of identification is very useful to speed the process along,” she said.

A ZOSO has been in place in the Mount Salem Police Division in St. James, since September 1, 2017. Others are also in Denham Town, West Kingston as well as Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew.