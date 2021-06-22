Minister McKenzie Warns Persons Who Flout Building Regulations

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the Government is prepared to take action where persons continue to build in unsafe zones or without the required approvals from the municipal authorities.

He noted that the State has a duty to act within the ambit of the law to ensure safety in the built environment.

“Once a building is deemed to be a dangerous structure we will serve the notices under the regulations, and after they (notices) expire we will proceed to demolish the structure,” the Minister told reporters, during a recent tour of his West Kingston constituency.

“This hurricane season, the Government is prepared to take the actions that are deemed necessary to protect and to save lives,” he stressed.

Minister McKenzie said that while the Government will continue to serve notices and encourage persons to move to safer areas, individuals in the affected communities or buildings are obligated to ensure their own safety.

“One of the messaging that ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management) will be using over the next weeks is that it is in your interest to ensure that you do what is necessary during this period,” he noted.

Recently, Minister McKenzie reported that emergency shelters across the island are in a state of readiness for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which started on June 1 and will end on November 30.