Youth Must Be At Centre Of Development Agenda

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan, says that the country’s youth must be at the centre of the conversation about development in Jamaica.

“Historically, it was the youth who inspired and executed the greatest change in societies. It is the youth, who will either benefit or pay the price for any decisions we make now,” he said.

Mr. Morgan was addressing the church service to officially launch Youth Month on Sunday (November 1) at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church in Kingston, under the theme ‘#reThinkYOUth’.

Mr. Morgan said that this year’s theme is a call to action for young people to be Resilient through Education, Training, Hope, Innovation, Networking and Knowledge and to excel regardless of colour, social class, creed, religion or socio-economic background.

The Ministry of Education, through its Youth and Adolescents Policy Division (YAPD) will be undertaking several activities to mark Youth Month in November.

Included are a series of round-table discussions, where youth leaders will have the opportunity to meet with business leaders and professionals for networking and knowledge transfer.

The installation ceremonies for the National Secondary Students Council and the Prefect’s Association of Jamaica will take place on November 19 and a Youth Entrepreneurship Exposition will be held on November 21.

The Annual General Meeting of the National Youth Council of Jamaica will be held on November 28, to facilitate the reporting and training of leaders of youth organisations and community youth groups islandwide.

Approximately 70 young people will participate in the 10th sitting of the National Youth Parliament on November 30, where they will put forward innovative solutions to development challenges.

Activities to mark Youth Month will culminate in December with the staging of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence.

The ceremony will recognise young people who have made valuable contributions to various areas of nation building.

The Jamaica National (JN) Foundation, the Institute of Law and Economics along with the HEART/NSTA Trust are partnering with the Ministry to execute activities for Youth Month 2020.