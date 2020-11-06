Discovery Bay High Gets Facelift

The aesthetics of the Discovery Bay High School in St. Ann has received a boost, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Discovery Bay.

President of the Club, Marlene Edwards, told JIS News that as part of Kiwanis International’s recent annual one-day project initiative, members of the club journeyed to the one-year-old high school, where trees were planted in old tyres at the entrance to the institution to give the school a facelift.

She informed that this is the second year the club has selected the Discovery Bay High for the annual initiative.

“Every year, Kiwanis has a ‘One Day Project’, where we have to find a project that we can start in the day and complete in that same day. So, for this one-day project, we decided that we would go back to Discovery Bay High. We went there last year, we painted tyres as they were a new school and we thought that we should contribute in helping with their beautification project. So, this year we went back, painted tyres, but we went a little bit further this time by planting trees,” Mrs. Edwards said.

The club has also partnered with the institution to create botanical gardens on the school grounds.

Meanwhile, in an interview with JIS News, Principal of Discovery Bay High, Dwayne Mulgrave, expressed gratitude to the Kiwanis Club of Discovery Bay for its continued support, noting that the partnership has been fruitful.

“The Discovery Bay High School is very big on aesthetics. We believe that the school should be an oasis for the children. So, you find that we continue to beautify the space, and the club has really partnered with us in maintaining our space,” he said.

He added that club members also serve on various committees at the institution, including the guidance and welfare committees, to ensure the highest quality of education for students.