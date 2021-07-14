Youth Information Centres To Be Repaired

Some $30 million has been allocated in the 2021/22 fiscal year to effect repairs to Youth Information Centres (YICs).

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, during a statement to the House of Representatives on July 13.

“The status of 2020/2021 carried-forward projects are seven YICs – repairs are completed. The estimates are being prepared for works to be conducted in 2021/2022. It is anticipated that the YICs will reopen in line with the reopening of schools,” Mrs. Williams informed.

There are currently 10 YICs islandwide and three Youth Access Points in St. Thomas, St. Mary and Trelawny.

The centres were closed in March 2020 with the proliferation of the COVID-19 pandemic as a preventative measure in mitigating the spread of the virus.

The Minister informed that the offices are open to staff who continue to assist the young people virtually in areas of information dissemination, job readiness support, in terms of résumé assistance, and basic counselling and guidance.

Meanwhile, this year, the Ministry will launch its National Mentorship Programme, which will provide young persons with the guidance and support of experts in their desired fields.

“These young persons will be chosen from the grassroots or communities and have shown good attributes and will go through a programme facilitated by the staff of the Ministry and partners that will aid in their character development, technical skills, and requisite soft skills that are needed for their success,” Mrs. Williams said.

It is expected that a Cabinet Submission will be made to approve this programme in the next months.