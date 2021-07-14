High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Rushane Roberts

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Rushane Roberts of Rosewell district, Palmer’s Cross, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, July 12.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Rushane was last seen at home wearing a blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans pants and a pair of black-and-gold slippers. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rushane Roberts is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at (876) 986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Rushane Roberts was available at the time of this publication.