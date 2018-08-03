Flyer highlighting features of the Youth in Agriculture Village at Denbigh. + - Photo: Contributed Flyer highlighting features of the Youth in Agriculture Village at Denbigh. Story Highlights The Youth in Agriculture (YIA) village at this year’s Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, will highlight methods to reduce the impact of climate change on agriculture under the theme ‘Youth in Agri-business: Sustaining the Environment”.

Denbigh is being held from August 4 to 6 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon.

It will feature displays from the 4-H Clubs, College of Agriculture, Science & Education (CASE), HEART Trust/NTA, Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Project, Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica, Abilities Foundation, and Desnoes & Geddes Foundation.



The Youth in Agriculture (YIA) village at this year’s Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, will highlight methods to reduce the impact of climate change on agriculture under the theme ‘Youth in Agri-business: Sustaining the Environment”.

Denbigh is being held from August 4 to 6 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon.

The village, which is being hosted by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

It will feature displays from the 4-H Clubs, College of Agriculture, Science & Education (CASE), HEART Trust/NTA, Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Project, Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica, Abilities Foundation, and Desnoes & Geddes Foundation.

Speaking with JIS News, Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Kerelle McCormack, said this year’s theme is intended to show how climate change affects food supply through extreme weather patterns and altering conditions for crop and plant growth.

She noted that the youth will be highlighting methods to reduce the effects on the sector such as conserving water, ensuring healthy soil, and reducing the use of harmful chemicals.

Miss McCormack explained that the day’s activities will also feature several competitions for youth aged 17 to 25. “These include agri-mobile app, jingle, agri-promotion, budding and grafting, business plan and agri-quiz competitions,” she noted.

She said that the successful competitors will have the opportunity to win scholarships to pursue studies in agriculture, including a bachelor’s degree at CASE.

She noted that there will be a logo competition, aimed at revamping the existing National YIA logo.

The new logo will be unveiled at a later date and will be used, going forward, to promote the YIA Programme.

The YIA village will also provide a platform to promote the dairy industry’s ‘Drink Real Milk’ campaign, including the second staging of the Drink Real Milk poster competition, which will feature attractive prizes.

Other attractions in the village will include displays showcasing youth in farming, entrepreneurship, and nutraceuticals; activities promoting healthy lifestyle; climate-smart gardening; and giveaways for patrons.

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs will also have a special display in the Machado Building that is expected to generate great interest among Denbigh patrons.

The YIA village is one of the main deliverables of the National Youth in Agriculture Programme, aimed at stimulating youth involvement in the sector.

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw is expected to endorse and tour the village on the first day of Denbigh.