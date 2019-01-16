Young Jamaicans Encouraged to Adopt Wholesome Values and Attitudes

Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, is encouraging more young Jamaicans to adopt wholesome values and attitudes that will transform their lives, while reinforcing positive and law-abiding behaviours.

Senator Reid was speaking at the ‘Best Dressed Chicken 60 School Tour’, held at Sabina Park in Kingston on January 15.

“Through Christ, we can demonstrate peace, tolerance and love for our brothers. It is exactly the message we are promoting here. Through education and Jesus, we are going to transform the country. Jamaica is supposed to be a Christian country and we want to make sure that the values that Christianity represents are what we demonstrate in our daily lives,” Senator Reid said.

He noted that while the country is “doing well economically”, there are social problems that need to be corrected.

“We need to fix the homes, we need to fix the family, we need to live together as brothers and sisters… no rivalry in the home, no rivalry in the school and no rivalry within the political parties that we cannot reason out. We want a country of peace and love between all of us,” he said.

Endorsing the event, Senator Reid congratulated the Jamaica Broiler Group for the undertaking and encouraged all schools to participate in the initiative.

“We thank them for their efforts to help us to transform our country to become the greatest nation on earth,” he said.

In his remarks, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Broilers Group, Christopher Levy, said the company is committed to the development of young people.

“Before you know it, you reach the age where you are leaders of this country and our investment is in you,” he told the students.

Mr. Levy reminded them that the decisions and choices they make today will impact them for the rest of their lives.

The tour featured a programme of worship through word, theatre and music. It saw presentations from Carlene Davis and the Worship Team, Youth Reaching Youth, Rondell Positive, Marcus Williams and Kevin Downswell, among others.

The school tour’s main objective is to lead teens at the secondary level of the education system to appreciate and practise the values found in the Scriptures, in order to become productive citizens.

It also forms part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Best Dressed Chicken. Jamaica Broilers Group is the parent company for Best Dressed Chicken.

The islandwide tour is slated to end on February 4.