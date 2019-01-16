PHOTOS: G-G and JDF Officers

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), with (from left): Lieutenant Keith Eubanks; Major Aubyn Sibblies; Commander of the Jamaica Regiment, Colonel Radgh Mason; Major Emmart Stewart; Captain Calvin Dryden; and Warrant Officer, Class One, Terence Marriot, when they called on him at King’s House, on Tuesday (January 15).

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in discussion with Major Emmart Stewart (left), when Officers of the Jamaica Defence Force visited King’s House, on Tuesday (January 15). At centre is Commander of the Jamaica Regiment, Colonel Radgh Mason.