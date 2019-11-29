Young Achievers To Be Recognised At PM’s Youth Awards Ceremony Nov. 30

Story Highlights Activities for Youth Month 2019 will culminate on Saturday, November 30, when several young people will be recognised at the annual Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence ceremony, to be held on the lawns of Jamaica House, starting at 5:00 p.m.

A total of 160 young persons were nominated in the categories of Agriculture, Arts and Culture, Entrepreneurship/Social Enterprise, Innovation in Science and Technology, Journalism/E-journalism, Leadership, International Achievement, Sports, Academics, Environmental Protection, Youth Development and Nation Builder.

Reggae singer, Mikayla Simpson, better known as Koffee, is among the 87 persons who have been shortlisted for the Awards. From this amount, 29 are from the Nation Builder’s category, which was added in 2018 to recognise youth who have dedicated unwavering service to volunteerism and the development of communities.

The event forms part of Youth Month 2019 celebrations, and is observed under the theme ‘The Jamaican Youth are LIT – They Lead, Inspire and Transform Jamaica and our World’.

The Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence was introduced in 1998 to recognise young Jamaicans who have excelled and contributed to national development.

It is open to all Jamaican nationals between 15 and 29 years old who are living in Jamaica and the diaspora, and who have attained excellence and world-class achievement.