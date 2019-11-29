Dr. Chang Says Church Can Play Key Role In Curbing Crime

Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is calling on the church to play a greater role in helping to curb crime in Jamaica.

He said that the church has long stood as an agent of transformation and change and, as such, has an instrumental part to play in addressing criminal behaviour and acts of violence in the society.

“We are calling on faith-based organisations to recognise their value and potential in being agents of change, able to prevent and suppress criminal behaviour. We are inviting these organisations to partner with the Government in the fight against crime and criminality,” the Minister said.

National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is calling on the church to play a greater role in helping to curb crime in Jamaica.

He said that the church has long stood as an agent of transformation and change and, as such, has an instrumental part to play in addressing criminal behaviour and acts of violence in the society.

“We are calling on faith-based organisations to recognise their value and potential in being agents of change, able to prevent and suppress criminal behaviour. We are inviting these organisations to partner with the Government in the fight against crime and criminality,” the Minister said.

He was delivering the keynote address at a Conference on Religion and Crime Prevention held at the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville on November 26.

Meanwhile, NCU President, Dr. Lincoln Edwards, said that the university, through its Community Counselling and Restorative Justice Centre (CCRJC), provides peaceful alternatives to resolving disputes.

The CCRJC provides confidential counselling and psychological services, training and restorative practices to communities affected by crime, including victims of child abuse and sexual offences.

“In cases of trauma… our counsellors are dispatched to provide care to families of those who are affected,” Dr. Edwards noted.

The conference was attended by ministers of religion of all denominations, academicians, students, business persons, politicians, professionals, cultural leaders, social workers, among others.