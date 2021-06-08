WRHA Steps Up Sensitisation Campaign

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is stepping up its ongoing sensitisation campaign to boost both COVID-19 prevention and vaccination in western Jamaican.

Regional Health Promotion and Education Officer at the WRHA, Marcelene Wheatle, told JIS News that in addition to the increased engagement of vulnerable groups, the WRHA is also carrying out one-on-one sessions to better understand the individual.

“We recognise the importance of the one-on-one at this point in the campaign, engaging individuals to better understand their concerns, fears, to sort of better understand what it is that they are interpreting in the mass media messages,” Mrs. Wheatle explained.

“So, the healthcare workers are on the ground constantly engaging, whether it be in our health facilities, doing outreach in the targeted communities, more so the communities that are having the active cases currently. We are on the ground, we are in the markets and the town squares,” she added.

Mrs. Wheatle said it is critical for the WRHA to not only engage but better understand the general public’s concerns and theories surrounding the pandemic and the vaccination programme.

She noted that social media has given rise to misinformation about the pandemic, and it is the priority of the WRHA to set the record straight.

“They have their own theory towards this pandemic and so as health professionals, we have to understand what they are saying on the ground and use this to amplify or improve our campaign strategy,” Mrs. Wheatle outlined.

“So, we still continue to reinforce the importance of wearing your masks, social distancing, hygiene and the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine as well as helping persons to better understand the pandemic,” she added.