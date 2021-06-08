COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 07, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|48
|49,031
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|21
|27,422
|Males
|27
|21,606
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,667
|Hanover
|2
|1,312
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|26
|13,619
|Manchester
|1
|2,943
|Portland
|1
|1,575
|St. Ann
|0
|3,210
|St. Catherine
|5
|9,694
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|1,973
|St. James
|3
|4,704
|St. Mary
|2
|1,594
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,943
|Trelawny
|1
|1,680
|
Westmoreland
|5
|2,117
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|42
|6
|0
|48
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,693
|1,932
|2,406
|49,031
|NEGATIVE today
|424
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|626
|1,050
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|252,973
|94,052
|347,025
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|466
|6
|626
|1,098
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|297,666
|1,932
|96,458
|396,056
|Positivity Rate[1]
|10.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|974
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|144
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|147
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|217
|26,641
|
Active Cases
|21,034
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,151
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|139
|Patients Moderately Ill
|31
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|20,866
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,581
|Imported
|0
|945
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,389
|Under Investigation
|48
|42,880
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- A 77-year-old Male from Portland
- A 79-year-old Female from Trelawny
- A 66-year-old Female from Clarendon