COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 07, 2021

June 8, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 48 49,031
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 21 27,422
Males 27 21,606
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 1 2,667
Hanover 2 1,312
Kingston & St. Andrew 26 13,619
Manchester 1 2,943
Portland 1 1,575
St. Ann 0 3,210
St. Catherine 5 9,694
St. Elizabeth 1 1,973
St. James 3 4,704
St. Mary 2 1,594
St. Thomas 0 1,943
Trelawny 1 1,680
 

Westmoreland

 5 2,117
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 42 6 0 48
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,693 1,932 2,406 49,031
NEGATIVE today

 

 424 All negatives are included in PCR tests 626 1,050
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 252,973 94,052 347,025
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 466 6 626 1,098
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 297,666 1,932 96,458 396,056
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 10.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 3* 974
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 144
Deaths under investigation 2 147
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 217 26,641
 

Active Cases

 21,034  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 36,151  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 139  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 31  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 6  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 6  
Home 20,866  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,581
Imported 0 945
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,389
Under Investigation 48 42,880
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 77-year-old Male from Portland
  • A 79-year-old Female from Trelawny
  • A 66-year-old Female from Clarendon
