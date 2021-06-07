JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Coronavirus
June 7, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 32 48,983
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 24 27,402
Males 8 21,578
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 8 months to 81 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 2,665
Hanover 0 1,310
Kingston & St. Andrew 4 13,593
Manchester 3 2,942
Portland 2 1,574
St. Ann 3 3,212
St. Catherine 5 9,688
St. Elizabeth 2 1,972
St. James 3 4,701
St. Mary 0 1,592
St. Thomas 0 1,943
Trelawny 1 1,679
Westmoreland 5 2,112
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 23 7 2 32
Cumulative POSITIVES 44,651 1,926 2,406 48,983
NEGATIVE today 374 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,175 1,549
Cumulative NEGATIVES 252,549 93,426 345,975
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 397 7 1,177 1,581
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 297,200 1,926 95,832 394,958
Positivity Rate[1] 7.4%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 1 971 a 57-year-old female from St. James
Coincidental Deaths  

0

 143
Deaths under investigation 0 145
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 129 26,424
Active Cases 21,209
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 4
Number in Home Quarantine 36,374
 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 136
Patients Moderately Ill 37
Patients Critically Ill 7
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 4
Home 21,205
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,580
Imported 0 945
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,374
Under Investigation 32 42,848
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

