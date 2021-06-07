COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, June 6, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|32
|48,983
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|24
|27,402
|Males
|8
|21,578
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|8 months to 81 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,665
|Hanover
|0
|1,310
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|4
|13,593
|Manchester
|3
|2,942
|Portland
|2
|1,574
|St. Ann
|3
|3,212
|St. Catherine
|5
|9,688
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|1,972
|St. James
|3
|4,701
|St. Mary
|0
|1,592
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,943
|Trelawny
|1
|1,679
|Westmoreland
|5
|2,112
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|23
|7
|2
|32
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,651
|1,926
|2,406
|48,983
|NEGATIVE today
|374
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,175
|1,549
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|252,549
|93,426
|345,975
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|397
|7
|1,177
|1,581
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|297,200
|1,926
|95,832
|394,958
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|971
|a 57-year-old female from St. James
|Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|143
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|145
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|129
|26,424
|Active Cases
|21,209
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,374
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|136
|Patients Moderately Ill
|37
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|4
|Home
|21,205
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,580
|Imported
|0
|945
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,374
|Under Investigation
|32
|42,848
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing