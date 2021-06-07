St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre Closed

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public, that a decision has been taken to close its St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre (Constant Spring Tax Office), today, Monday June 7, 2021 until further notice.

The closure has become necessary, as the Jamaica Fire Brigade conducts an investigation into a fire which was detected earlier today in a section of the main building. All offices at the location have been evacuated, as the Tax Authority takes the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its staff and clients, in addition to allowing members of the fire brigade to conduct their operations. Clean-up activities will be undertaken as soon as investigations have been completed by the fire brigade.

Taxpayers are advised to utilise the convenience of TAJ’s online service offerings to conduct several transactions, which includes the payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business related taxes and deductions and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.

Additionally, customers may avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making tax payments via National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Customers are also able to make several business payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features or using the Scotiabank’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website.

Although taxpayers are being encouraged to stay safe and do business electronically, they still have the option to do so at any Tax Office convenient to them, if necessary.

Clients visiting the Tax Offices are reminded that there is a restriction on the number of persons allowed into an office at any given time. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical

distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TaxHelp (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.