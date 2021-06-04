JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, June 03, 2021

Coronavirus
June 4, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 88 48,821
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 49 27,290
Males 39 21,528
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 98 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 2,650
Hanover 0 1,306
Kingston & St. Andrew 19 13,568
Manchester 9 2,934
Portland 0 1,568
St. Ann 16 3,185
St. Catherine 20 9,657
St. Elizabeth 5 1,966
St. James 10 4,690
St. Mary 1 1,586
St. Thomas 0 1,936
Trelawny 2 1,675
 

Westmoreland

 2 2,100
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 58 25 5 88
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,507 1,911 2,403 48,821
NEGATIVE today

 

 787 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,490 2,277
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 250,578 89,643 340,221
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 845 25 1,495 2,365
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 295,085 1,911 92,046 389,042
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 9.5%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 9* 960
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 142
Deaths under investigation 4 146
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 143 25,945
 

Active Cases

 21,537  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 3  
Number in Home Quarantine 35,453  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 149  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 33  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 11  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 5  
Home 21,378  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,575
Imported 0 944
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,358
Under Investigation 88 42,708
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

