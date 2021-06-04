COVID-19 Update for Thursday, June 03, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|88
|48,821
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|49
|27,290
|Males
|39
|21,528
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,650
|Hanover
|0
|1,306
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|19
|13,568
|Manchester
|9
|2,934
|Portland
|0
|1,568
|St. Ann
|16
|3,185
|St. Catherine
|20
|9,657
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|1,966
|St. James
|10
|4,690
|St. Mary
|1
|1,586
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,936
|Trelawny
|2
|1,675
|
Westmoreland
|2
|2,100
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|58
|25
|5
|88
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,507
|1,911
|2,403
|48,821
|NEGATIVE today
|787
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,490
|2,277
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|250,578
|89,643
|340,221
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|845
|25
|1,495
|2,365
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|295,085
|1,911
|92,046
|389,042
|Positivity Rate[1]
|9.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|9*
|960
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|142
|Deaths under investigation
|4
|146
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|143
|25,945
|
Active Cases
|21,537
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|35,453
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|149
|Patients Moderately Ill
|33
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|5
|Home
|21,378
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,575
|Imported
|0
|944
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,358
|Under Investigation
|88
|42,708
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing