PM Welcomes Commitment By US To Donate Vaccines To Latin America And The Caribbean

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says he welcomes the United States’ commitment to donate millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Joseph Biden administration announced on Thursday (June 3) that it will donate millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We welcome the announcement of the United States President [Joseph] Biden and his administration to make available some of their vaccines for the region,” Mr. Holness said, at the renaming ceremony for the Denham Town Primary School and the Denham Town Infant School in West Kingston today (June 3).

The two schools have been renamed the Edward Seaga Primary School and the Edward Seaga Infant School, in honour of the late former Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for the area.

“Certainly, it will not be enough even in the first instance to satisfy our total demand to bring us to herd immunity, but we welcome it and appreciate it as a continuing example for rich countries who have surpluses to make them available right across the world, right across the globe, not necessarily entirely by grant, but certainly available for purchase,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister said Jamaica has put aside the fiscal resources to purchase the vaccines that are needed.

“We welcome grants, but we also want equitable access, so I want to take this opportunity to express our appreciation to the United States for this measure. We are hopeful that Jamaica will get a significant share of the allotment for the region,” he said.