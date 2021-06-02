PM Announces New COVID-19 Measures

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (June 1), announced new measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new measures will apply for a four-week period from June 3 to 30.

The Prime Minister, in a statement to the House of Representatives, said that the requirement for all incoming travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within three days of travel, remains in place.

“However, we have reduced the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated persons to eight days. To be clear, we do not consider persons fully vaccinated until two weeks after they receive the full dosage of the vaccine, meaning both doses in the case of a two dose vaccine or one dose in the case of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” he noted.

He added that for people who are not fully vaccinated, the quarantine period remains at 14 days.

The travel restrictions for South American Countries – Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay, as well as for India and Trinidad & Tobago, has been extended until June 30.

In addition, the age limit for the stay-at-home measure remains at 60 years.

“However, people who are fully vaccinated will be exempted from this. We, therefore, encourage all persons within the vulnerable age group to get vaccinated and when you get vaccinated you keep that card close at hand,” Mr. Holness said.

In addition, the work-from-home directive for the public sector has been extended until June 30. Private-sector employers are encouraged to allow persons who can work from home to do so.

The Prime Minister also informed that the public gathering limit remains at 10. Public entities may now hold events limited to handovers, launches, ground-breakings or opening ceremonies, but there should be no more than 30 persons physically present. The requirements to wear masks and maintain physical distance must apply.

For markets and vending in public arcades and public transportation centres, operating hours will be from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm on Mondays through to Saturdays.

Funeral services are not allowed during the period ending June 30, 2021.

However, memorial services are permitted with observance of the normal protocols and the limit on number of persons applicable to normal worship services.

Burials are allowed on Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The maximum number of mourners permitted is 10 with an additional five people comprising the officiating clergy, grave diggers and undertakers.

For worship services, the maximum number of persons who may be physically present to facilitate worship or electronic broadcast, including officiating clergy and technical support personnel, will be increased from 30 to 50, effective June 3, 2020.

As it relates to weddings, the cap on the number of persons permitted at a marriage ceremony has been increased from 15 to 50.

All beaches and rivers will be open effective June 3, 2021, but only swimming, bathing and exercising will be allowed. No beach parties or group games such as football or volleyball shall be permitted. Also, no more than 10 persons shall gather in any one area of the beach at a time.

Regarding entertainment events, the Prime Minister said that indoor cinemas and establishments that stage theatrical or artistic performances will remain closed until June 30.

The ban on events such as concerts, parties, tailgate parties, and round robins will also continue until June 30.