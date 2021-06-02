COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 01, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|45
|48,639
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|25
|27,186
|Males
|20
|21,450
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|5 years to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,643
|Hanover
|0
|1,300
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|4
|13,552
|Manchester
|6
|2,922
|Portland
|2
|1,565
|St. Ann
|1
|3,162
|St. Catherine
|20
|9,601
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|1,959
|St. James
|1
|4,666
|St. Mary
|1
|1,571
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,936
|Trelawny
|1
|1,670
|
Westmoreland
|1
|2,092
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|44
|0
|1
|45
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,377
|1,864
|2,398
|48,639
|NEGATIVE today
|662
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|2,044
|2,706
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|249,064
|86,331
|335,395
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|706
|0
|2,046
|2,752
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|293,441
|1,864
|88,730
|384,034
|Positivity Rate[1]
|6.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2*
|951
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|140
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|147
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|137
|25,622
|
Active Cases
|21,688
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|35,021
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|156
|Patients Moderately Ill
|38
|Patients Critically Ill
|15
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|21,518
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|3
|2,575
|Imported
|0
|943
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,356
|Under Investigation
|42
|42,529
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- An 80-year-old Female from Clarendon
- A 95-year-old Female from St. Ann