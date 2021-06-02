JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, June 01, 2021

Coronavirus
June 2, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 45 48,639
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 25 27,186
Males 20 21,450
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 5 years to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 3 2,643
Hanover 0 1,300
Kingston & St. Andrew 4 13,552
Manchester 6 2,922
Portland 2 1,565
St. Ann 1 3,162
St. Catherine 20 9,601
St. Elizabeth 4 1,959
St. James 1 4,666
St. Mary 1 1,571
St. Thomas 1 1,936
Trelawny 1 1,670
 

Westmoreland

 1 2,092
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 44 0 1 45
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,377 1,864 2,398 48,639
NEGATIVE today

 

 662 All negatives are included in PCR tests 2,044 2,706
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 249,064 86,331 335,395
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 706 0 2,046 2,752
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 293,441 1,864 88,730 384,034
Positivity Rate[1]

 

  6.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2* 951
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 140
Deaths under investigation 0 147
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 137 25,622
 

 

Active Cases

 21,688  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 35,021  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 156  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 38  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 15  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 7  
Home 21,518  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 3 2,575
Imported 0 943
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,356
Under Investigation 42 42,529
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • An 80-year-old Female from Clarendon
  • A 95-year-old Female from St. Ann
