COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 02, 2021

Coronavirus
June 3, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 94 48,733  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 55 27,241  
Males 39 21,489  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1 day to 93 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 2,646  
Hanover 6 1,306  
Kingston & St. Andrew 11 13,551  
Manchester 2 2,924  
Portland 1 1,568  
St. Ann 6 3,168  
St. Catherine 26 9,637  
St. Elizabeth 2 1,961  
St. James 14 4,680  
St. Mary 14 1,585  
St. Thomas 0 1,936  
Trelawny 3 1,673  
 

Westmoreland

 6 2,098  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 72 22 0 94
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,449 1,886 2,398 48,733
NEGATIVE today

 

 727 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,822 2,549
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 249,791 88,153 337,944
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 799 22 1,823 2,644
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 294,240 1,886 90,552 386,678
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 11.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 0 951  
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 141 formerly under investigation
Deaths under investigation 1 147  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 180 25,802  
 

Active Cases

 21,601    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 3    
Number in Home Quarantine 36,096    
       
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 148    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 35    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 

 11    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 3    
State Facilities 6    
Home 21,442    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,575  
Imported 0 943  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,358  
Under Investigation 94 42,621  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

