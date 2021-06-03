COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 02, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|94
|48,733
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|55
|27,241
|Males
|39
|21,489
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 93 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,646
|Hanover
|6
|1,306
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|13,551
|Manchester
|2
|2,924
|Portland
|1
|1,568
|St. Ann
|6
|3,168
|St. Catherine
|26
|9,637
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|1,961
|St. James
|14
|4,680
|St. Mary
|14
|1,585
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,936
|Trelawny
|3
|1,673
|
Westmoreland
|6
|2,098
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|72
|22
|0
|94
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,449
|1,886
|2,398
|48,733
|NEGATIVE today
|727
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,822
|2,549
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|249,791
|88,153
|337,944
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|799
|22
|1,823
|2,644
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|294,240
|1,886
|90,552
|386,678
|Positivity Rate[1]
|11.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|951
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|141
|formerly under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|147
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|180
|25,802
|
Active Cases
|21,601
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,096
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|148
|Patients Moderately Ill
|35
|
Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|3
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|21,442
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,575
|Imported
|0
|943
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,358
|Under Investigation
|94
|42,621
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing