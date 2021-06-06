Chief Justice Sykes Welcomes USF Support to Boost ICT Capacity of Courts

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, has welcomed the investment by the Universal Service Fund (USF) in boosting the information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure of the courts, as a further step towards enhancing access to justice for Jamaicans.

He said that equipping courts with the necessary technology, coupled with the training of staff, will improve the efficiency of courtroom proceedings.

“COVID-19 (coronavirus) has brought home to us how important technology is, and so that is really the way of the future,” he said.

“We have to move forward, and that means consistent and regular investment in people and in technology to deliver First-World services to our people,” he added.

Justice Sykes was speaking at the contract signing between USF and the Court Administration Division (CAD), for the provision of $20 million for the procurement of ICT equipment for courts.

Chief Executive Officer for USF, Daniel Dawes, and Director of CAD, Tricia Cameron-Anglin, signed on behalf of both entities during the ceremony held at the Supreme Court, downtown Kingston, on Thursday (June 3).

The support from the USF is in keeping with the Government’s mission to transform Jamaica into a knowledge-based society.