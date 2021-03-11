WRHA Director First To Receive Vaccine In Western Jamaica

Director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Errol Greene, became the first person in western Jamaica to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the Government’s vaccination programme commenced on March 10.

The vaccine was given to Mr. Greene at the Cornwall Regional Hospital’s vaccination centre, which is one of three facilities in St. James where the drug was being administered to more than 200 healthcare workers on the day.

The other two vaccination sites were located at the Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type V Clinic) and Sandals Carlyle.

In an interview after receiving the vaccine, Mr. Greene told journalists that the process was seamless. He is encouraging every healthcare worker, as well as the general public, to step up and take the jab.

“We encourage the other health workers and other residents within the western region to take this vaccine. I also just want to say thanks to the [health] team for the support they have been given and the effort they have put into making this possible,” he added.

Parish Manager for the St. James Health Department, Lennox Wallace, who was the first public healthcare worker in St. James to receive the vaccine, noted that it was a “smooth process”.

He said that the team at the Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre where he received the vaccine was professional.

Mr. Wallace said that the more than 540 staff at the health department have shown a high level of interest in taking the vaccine, having gone through the various sensitisation sessions, and urged similar buy-in by the general public.

“What you see set up here will continue for the rest of the year. When we complete our health staff, we will go on to the police, fire department, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and other Government staff and then we will roll out to the community with persons over [60 years old],” Mr. Wallace noted.

He informed that three other facilities will be erected to carry out mass vaccination across the parish. These will be located at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Jarrett Park and Montego Bay Sports Complex.

In addition, mobile units will be made available to reach the elderly and shut-ins in the various communities.

“So, the access is provided for all persons to be vaccinated and I will encourage them to come out and get vaccinated,” said Mr. Wallace.

“What we are doing here in Jamaica is 100 per cent safe. In fact, it was this time last year that we would have had our first COVID-19 positive case and one year later, we are vaccinating our population. I am happy to manage the [St. James Health Department] one year later to vaccinate persons,” he added.