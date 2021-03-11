Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Coronavirus
March 11, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 695 28,968  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 409 16,239  
Males 286 12,726  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 4 days to 91 years 1 day to 104 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 23 1,594  
Hanover 13 795  
Kingston & St. Andrew 202 8,332  
Manchester 41 1,890  
Portland 2 702  
St. Ann 28 1,893  
St. Catherine 183 5,608  
St. Elizabeth 37 1,036  
St. James 63 3,148  
St. Mary 3 739  
St. Thomas 36 1,040  
Trelawny 21 1,033  
 

Westmoreland

 

 43 1,158  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 612 0 83 695
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 27,211 840 917 28,968
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,052 All negatives are included in PCR tests 906 1,958
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 189,322 18,883 208,205
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,664 0 989 2,653
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 216,533 840 19,800 237,173
Positivity Rate

 

  

37%

(PCR & Public Sector Antigen Tests)

    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 12* 475  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 1 91  
Deaths under investigation 1 56  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 137 14,781  
Active Cases

 

 13,479    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 10    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 20,169    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 310    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 25    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 31    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 18    
Home 12,585    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 5 717  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,317  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 2,051  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 690 24,647  

 

*DEATHS

  • A 54-year-old female from St James
  • A 79-year-old male from St James
  • A 37-year-old female from St James
  • A 33-year-old male from St James
  • A 75-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 76-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 77-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
  • An 87-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 62-year-old male Kingston & St Andrew
  • A 48-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 67-year-old male from St. Ann
  • A 73-year-old male from Westmoreland
Skip to content