COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|695
|28,968
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|409
|16,239
|Males
|286
|12,726
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 days to 91 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|23
|1,594
|Hanover
|13
|795
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|202
|8,332
|Manchester
|41
|1,890
|Portland
|2
|702
|St. Ann
|28
|1,893
|St. Catherine
|183
|5,608
|St. Elizabeth
|37
|1,036
|St. James
|63
|3,148
|St. Mary
|3
|739
|St. Thomas
|36
|1,040
|Trelawny
|21
|1,033
|
Westmoreland
|43
|1,158
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|612
|0
|83
|695
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|27,211
|840
|917
|28,968
|NEGATIVE today
|1,052
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|906
|1,958
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|189,322
|18,883
|208,205
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,664
|0
|989
|2,653
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|216,533
|840
|19,800
|237,173
|Positivity Rate
|
37%
(PCR & Public Sector Antigen Tests)
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|12*
|475
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|91
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|56
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|137
|14,781
|Active Cases
|13,479
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,169
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|310
|Patients Moderately Ill
|25
|Patients Critically Ill
|31
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|18
|Home
|12,585
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|5
|717
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,317
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|2,051
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|690
|24,647
*DEATHS
- A 54-year-old female from St James
- A 79-year-old male from St James
- A 37-year-old female from St James
- A 33-year-old male from St James
- A 75-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
- A 76-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 77-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
- An 87-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
- A 62-year-old male Kingston & St Andrew
- A 48-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 67-year-old male from St. Ann
- A 73-year-old male from Westmoreland