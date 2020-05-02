Worksheets to Be Distributed to Students in Kingston Western Police Division

Students in the communities of Denham Town, Hannah Town, Trench Town and Tivoli Gardens in Western Kingston who are unable to access lessons online will be provided with an alternative method.

Printed worksheets will be distributed to students or parents at various locations, including the Denham Town Restorative Justice Centre, Charlie Smith High School and the St. Andrew Primary School, beginning on Monday, May 4 at 8:00 a.m.

Detective Inspector of Police, Pilmar Powell, who is assigned to the Kingston and St. Andrew Forward Operation Base, told JIS News that the initiative is being facilitated by the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) of the Kingston Western Police Division; the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

Educational institutions have been closed as part of ongoing measures being implemented by the Government to control and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are looking at a target of a minimum of 1,500 students. We want to get them into the mode of letting them know it’s not a holiday. It is, education stands in crisis,” said Detective Inspector Powell.

She noted that the project will run for four days per week in the first phase, facilitating primary-level students in grades four to six and secondary-level students in grades seven to 10.

Worksheets for grades four and seven will be distributed on Monday; grades five and eight on Tuesday; grades six and nine on Wednesday; and grade 10 on Thursday.

“The children have one week to complete the work. Once it is completed, they are to bring the work back to the Centre,” she added.

Detective Inspector Powell is encouraging parents to come out and pick up packages for their children who are at home due to the closure of schools.

Meanwhile, Social Development Manager at the JSIF, Mona Sue-Ho, told JIS News that the Fund is pleased to partner on this initiative.

“JSIF came on board because we target Denham Town under the Integrated Community Development Project, and providing recreational educational activity is a very important programme in our project menu,” she said.

The packages will also include information flyers on COVID-19 prevention.