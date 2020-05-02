St. Elizabeth Poor Relief Department Provides Care Packages

The St. Elizabeth Poor Relief Department has provided care packages to more than 50 indigent persons living in the parish, to safeguard their well-being during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Speaking with JIS News, Inspector of Poor, St. Elizabeth Poor Relief Department, Catherine Blake-Williams, said the beneficiaries included the homeless, elderly and shut-ins as well as destitute families.

She indicated that a total of 265 care packages have already been handed out to them over the past two and a half weeks.

“Since the COVID-19 [pandemic], we have gotten extra funds [from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development] to assist the vulnerable,” Mrs. Blake-Williams pointed out.

In addition, she noted that special funds were also made available to assist those families with children at home.

“That has been of great assistance for the children. So, even though they are not at school, they aren’t supposed to be hungry,” Mrs. Blake-Williams argued.

In the meantime, she said the St. Elizabeth Drop-in Centre continues to cater to the needs of homeless persons in the parish by providing hot meals twice per day from Monday to Friday.

She noted that the staff also ensure that other needs, such as medical care, are taken care of.

The St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation has also partnered with the Social Development Commission (SDC), which activated the RONA Helpline Senior Care Response initiative, designed to aid senior citizens over 70 years old with specific support.

“So, I really want to say thanks to the staff at the Municipality. They are very supportive and hard-working. I also want to say thanks to the [Local Government] Minister for making the special provision for the Poor Relief Department,” Mrs. Blake-Williams said.