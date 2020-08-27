Works start at Bito, St. Andrew to clear landslides today

Works have begun to re-establish access along a section of the Papine to Bull Bay main road in St. Andrew. The roadway was blocked by landslides in the community of Bito following heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Laura on Monday.

According to National Works Agency (NWA) Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, a major breakaway at the location also has to be repaired so that motorists can once again use the area safely.

He says equipment was dispatched to the location earlier this morning and will work over the next several hours to clear blocked culverts, the roadway and fording as well as fill in the embankments which were eroded by an adjoining river.

It is hoped that the works will be sufficient to restore temporary access by the end of today while additional activities will continue to redirect the river beneath the fording. Over in St. Thomas works are ongoing along the Windsor Forest – Mahogany Vale road to clear material so as to re-establish access for all motor vehicles.