Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation implements COVID-19 measures following confirmed case

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, MEGJC, has implemented protocols consistent with COVID-19 guidelines after an officer tested positive for COVID-19 at one of its locations in Kingston.

The officer has been away from work for more than a week; however, the COVID-19 positive test result was returned today.

Permanent Secretary at the MEGJC, Mrs. Audrey Sewell says that the offices at 16A Half Way Tree Road will be closed today (August 27, 2020) for deep cleaning and sanitization activities.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been contacted to ensure all protocols are followed.